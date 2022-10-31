The coronation makes King Misuzulu the first Zulu king officially recognised and supported by the government since democracy and comes after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini in 2021.
Malema on king’s ceremony: ‘ANC almost collapsed it by providing mediocre sound, stage and screens’
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
EFF leader Julius Malema claims the ANC almost collapsed a ceremony for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban over the weekend.
The king was officially recognised by Cyril Ramaphosa at an event where the president gave the royal a certificate signifying his legitimacy as the reigning AmaZulu monarch.
The ceremony was attended by thousands of people, including Malema, several kings and other foreign dignitaries.
Malema claimed the ANC almost collapsed the ceremony by providing mediocre sound, stage and screens.
“What a historic event. Salute to KwaZulu-Natal people’s discipline. ANC government almost collapsed it by providing mediocre sound, stage and screens.
“EFF KZN must ask how much was spent and who the service providers were. But, Amabautho kept us captivated. Looking forward to meet my king soon,” he said.
