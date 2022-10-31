In August, when announcing his resignation, Zikalala disputed claims he betrayed the former president and aligned himself with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
WATCH | Zikalala and Zuma smoke peace pipe at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s ceremony
Image: Rajesh Jantilal
It seems like former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and former president Jacob Zuma have smoked the peace pipe after they were seen shaking hands at the weekend.
In a video shared by the KwaZulu-Natal government, the politicians were seen shaking hands and laughing at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s certification ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
In the background, women can be heard ululating.
“Meeting [former] president Jacob Zuma at king’s coronation [certification],” wrote Zikalala.
Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, gave Zikalala the thumbs up for his “maturity”.
“We may have had differences but thank you for always being mature and showing respect to the people’s president. That spoke of your leadership qualities. We hope your successors take this page out [of] your book,” she said.
In August, when announcing his resignation, Zikalala disputed claims he betrayed the former president and aligned himself with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Zikalala said he has backed Zuma since 2005 and his support is organisational rather than personal.
“At the political level, there are those who have accused us of betraying former president Jacob Zuma.
“I wish to make it clear I have supported him since 2005 until now. I supported him as a leader and someone who sacrificed his life for South Africa to be liberated,” he said.
Zikalala said at no stage has he ever tried to get a position by being associated with Zuma.
“Equally, I have never badmouthed others because they didn’t support him. This deceptive narrative further accuses myself in particular by suggesting I’ve aligned myself with President Ramaphosa. It should be noted it is the tradition of the ANC that members should accept and work with the elected leadership. This is the principle of the movement.”
