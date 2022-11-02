The DA this week said it will not proceed with its court application to interdict the council meeting scheduled for Thursday at which a motion of no confidence was due to be tabled against Phalatse. This is after speaker Colleen Makhubele withdrew the motion of no confidence.
McKenzie’s prediction: ‘Fighting to hold on to power through the courts will come back to bite us’
Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie has warned against politicians fighting to hold on to power through the courts.
McKenzie was weighing in on the reinstatement of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse after the South Gauteng High Court reinstated her. The court declared invalid and unlawful Phalatse’s removal through a motion of no confidence and the subsequent election of the ANC’s Dada Morero last month.
“Be warned: this thing of fighting to hold on to power through the courts will come back to bite us in 2024,” said McKenzie.
“It’s all fun and games in Joburg now. Watch when, for instance, the ANC does the same in 2024. The very ones who are cheering today will cry. This is a dangerous path.”
Johannesburg's mayoral committee member for economic development Nkululeko Mbundu weighed in on McKenzie’s statement, saying the motion of no confidence in its current form is illegal.
“Rules of council were blatantly violated. That is a fact. You know that very well too. This has nothing to do with holding on to power through the courts. Are we supposed to just sit there and accept brazen thuggery?” he asked.
McKenzie responded: “I’m not saying there weren’t some technical issues with the meeting, but you and I both know the mayor’s removal is inevitable. Court cases over technical issues are nothing but fruitless and wasteful expenditures. How much has this futile exercise cost the city?”
The DA this week said it will not proceed with its court application to interdict the council meeting scheduled for Thursday at which a motion of no confidence was due to be tabled against Phalatse. This is after speaker Colleen Makhubele withdrew the motion of no confidence.
“The standing rules of order of council state ‘a motion is admissible if the matter is not pending before a court of law’. Therefore the motion of no confidence was invalid, given that motion contained a matter currently before the courts,” said Phalatse.
“If the motion had reached the floor of council, the house would have again become the scene of a crime. Aside from this, the motion was without substance.”
