The public protector’s report found Mashaba hired David Tembe as metropolitan police chief despite not meeting minimum requirements, and had unlawfully interfered in the procurement process by ensuring an NGO he had previously chaired was awarded millions in funding by the city.
Phalatse was the MMC responsible for the health and social development department, which would have facilitated the funding, at the time.
TimesLIVE understands the municipal public accounts committee decided to resuscitate the matter and called for a forensic review.
Weighing in on council matters heading to court, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie predicted such a course would “come back to bite us”.
“Be warned: this thing of fighting to hold on to power through the courts will come back to bite us in 2024,” he said.
“It’s all fun and games in Joburg now. Watch when, for instance, the ANC does the same in 2024. The very ones who are cheering today will cry. This is a dangerous path.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | ‘Small child in a candy shop’ vs ‘irrational old man’: Makhubele and Mashaba’s TV showdown
Image: Eugene Coetzee (Mashaba) & Veli Nhlapo (Makhubele).
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele got into a war of words live on air on Wednesday, drawing reactions online.
TimesLIVE reported that Makhubele withdrew no-confidence vote scheduled for Thursday after Mashaba launched a court application to review a public protector report from two years ago implicating him in irregular appointments and procurement processes while mayor of the city.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Makhubele said ActionSA had created an inhibitor for the motion to go before council and questioned the move.
Mashaba called in to the interview to respond, and claimed Makhubele was lying. He said Makhubele “must not act like a small child in a candy shop”.
“It looks like this position of speaker has put her in a powerful position that she is above the law,” he claimed.
Makhubele said Mashaba was an “irrational old man” and questioned whether he had been listening to the interview.
“We don’t know why these old men are hanging on to things that have nothing to do with them. I can’t dignify him with a response to whether I am lying.
“He [Mashaba] needs to go back and listen to the interview and stop being this irrational old man. I am not doing politics here. We are not campaigning here. We are dealing with a serious matter of council.”
She said Mashaba should have stayed away from the interview because it “has nothing to do with him”.
The confrontation sparked sharp reactions, with some taking to social media to weigh in on the showdown.
The public protector’s report found Mashaba hired David Tembe as metropolitan police chief despite not meeting minimum requirements, and had unlawfully interfered in the procurement process by ensuring an NGO he had previously chaired was awarded millions in funding by the city.
Phalatse was the MMC responsible for the health and social development department, which would have facilitated the funding, at the time.
TimesLIVE understands the municipal public accounts committee decided to resuscitate the matter and called for a forensic review.
Weighing in on council matters heading to court, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie predicted such a course would “come back to bite us”.
“Be warned: this thing of fighting to hold on to power through the courts will come back to bite us in 2024,” he said.
“It’s all fun and games in Joburg now. Watch when, for instance, the ANC does the same in 2024. The very ones who are cheering today will cry. This is a dangerous path.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Joburg mayor Phalatse safe for now as speaker withdraws no-confidence vote
'Let democracy be at play,' says Ramaphosa on coalition governments
‘DA must decide if it is willing to re-engage its former coalition partners’: ActionSA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos