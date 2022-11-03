Politics

Enormous legal bill could leave public protector’s office exceeding budget, senior manager says

03 November 2022 - 17:02
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and advocate Dali Mpofu. File photo.
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and advocate Dali Mpofu. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Leila Dougan

The office of the public protector’s legal services could exceed its annual budget of about R14.7m allocated for the 2022/23 financial year.

This was revealed by the senior manager for legal services in the public protector's office, Neels van der Merwe, who appeared on Wednesday before the parliamentary committee probing suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Van der Merwe earlier told the committee of the enormous legal services bill of the office of the public protector, which he said had been increasing over the past six years.

Most of the money went to law firms that were either appointed to give legal opinions or represent the office in numerous cases it had in court over the years. Some of the cases included review applications. 

According to Van der Merwe, the annual budget for legal services for the 2022/23 financial year was R14.726m. He said an additional amount of R1.5m had been allocated for labour matters.

“In a report by [head of legal services] Mr [Muntu] Sithole provided to the leadership recently in July 2022, it reflected that there were nine litigious matters being opposed where external representation [attorneys and counsel] was engaged. There was a number that were opposed, but internally,” he said in his affidavit submitted to the committee.

Office of public protector's enormous legal bills revealed

The senior manager for legal services in the office of the public protector, Neels van der Merwe, has revealed that the enormous legal bills incurred ...
News
6 hours ago

Meanwhile, the DA’s shadow minister of justice and constitutional development Glynnis Breytenbach said her party would write to acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to request a full audit on all funds spent by the public protector's office to defend Mkhwebane in court and the media.

“It should be determined if any of this expenditure was inappropriate — and if so, the repayment of these funds should be sought from Mkhwebane,” Breytenbach said in a statement.

“The office of the public protector is central to our constitutional framework. All funds spent by the institution must be in furtherance of its core mandate.

“Should any expenditure be found to have been inappropriately spent by the office to further personal agendas of the public protector, every effort should be made to recoup these costs from the suspended public protector directly.”

The payments listed by Breytenbach include:

  • Advocate Dali Mpofu SC earned about R12m in briefs from Seanego Attorneys.
  • The public protector spent about R147m in legal fees over the past six years.
  • The public protector’s office spent about R4m defending her CR17 report, R3.4m defending her Estina dairy report, and R15m on litigation against minister Pravin Gordhan. Each one of these matters, with a total value of about R22.4m, was defeated in court.
  • The payment of about R120,000 for a media campaign allegedly to rehabilitate the public protector’s image and criticise the courts that ruled against her.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

LISTEN | Mkhwebane ‘held hostage’ at parliamentary inquiry

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the section 194 committee hearing is 'holding her against her will'.
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Malema slams inquiry as it proceeds without Mkhwebane’s lawyers

Inquiry committee sides with ‘apartheid murderers’, says EFF leader
Politics
2 days ago

Public protector’s office paying Mkhwebane’s legal fees, Gcaleka says

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka says the public protector's office was paying for the suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal ...
News
1 month ago

TOM EATON | Beware: Dali doesn’t threaten, he makes promises

And when you’re defending Busisiwe Mkhwebane, those promises don’t come cheap
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Mkhwebane ‘held hostage’ at parliamentary inquiry South Africa
  2. Office of public protector's enormous legal bills revealed South Africa
  3. ConCourt to hear appeals on Busisiwe Mkhwebane suspension in November South Africa

Most read

  1. Mzwandile Masina frontrunner for another bite at Ekurhuleni mayorship Politics
  2. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  3. Mzwandile Masina withdraws from Ekurhuleni mayoral race Politics
  4. Malema on king’s ceremony: ‘ANC almost collapsed it by providing mediocre ... Politics
  5. 'Hypocrisy' or not that deep? – Ramaphosa and Malema get tongues wagging after ... Politics

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant