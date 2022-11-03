It seems instead of coalitions, we have collusions at citizens' expense: Mmusi Maimane

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on the ANC and EFF stalling negotiations to appoint a new Ekurhuleni mayor, saying it is costing citizens.
Stalled talks between the parties forced a postponement of a council sitting to elect a new mayor on Wednesday, after the DA's Tania Campbell was axed last week.
The ANC's Mzwandile Masina was expected to make a comeback, but bowed out of the race to make way for the EFF's Nkululeko Dunga.
“No, unfortunately, I’ve served my five-year term. When I attempted a second term I was defeated, so it’s time to focus on other issues in the movement,” Masina said.
Maimane said citizens deserve better and the country needs building and governance.
“It would seem instead of coalitions for government, we have collusions at the expense of citizens. Leaders must rise up or citizens will,” he said.
Leader of the DA in Gauteng Solly Msimanga said ANC infighting and EFF flip-flopping left the council in limbo and set back service delivery.
“The ANC and EFF in Ekurhuleni cannot even agree among themselves on the way forward, much less pick a new mayor.
“The coalition of corruption and confusion were quick to stand together to vote out mayor Tania Campbell, but like the proverbial dog chasing a bus, they had no idea what to do with it once they caught it.
“The cost to the residents of the metro in terms of money spent on a council meeting where the ANC and EFF couldn’t agree on who to propose as mayor, as well as the time wasted that could have been spent on dealing with critical issues residents want addressed, is another example of why neither the ANC nor the EFF should be trusted with the reins of government,” said Msimanga.
