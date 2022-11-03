Politics

It seems instead of coalitions, we have collusions at citizens' expense: Mmusi Maimane

03 November 2022 - 12:00
Mmusi Maimane says if leaders don't rise up, citizens will.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on the ANC and EFF stalling negotiations to appoint a new Ekurhuleni mayor, saying it is costing citizens.

Stalled talks between the parties forced a postponement of a council sitting to elect a new mayor on Wednesday, after the DA's Tania Campbell was axed last week.

The ANC's Mzwandile Masina was expected to make a comeback, but bowed out of the race to make way for the EFF's Nkululeko Dunga.

“No, unfortunately, I’ve served my five-year term. When I attempted a second term I was defeated, so it’s time to focus on other issues in the movement,” Masina said.

Maimane said citizens deserve better and the country needs building and governance.

“It would seem instead of coalitions for government, we have collusions at the expense of citizens. Leaders must rise up or citizens will,” he said.

Mzwandile Masina withdraws from Ekurhuleni mayoral race

Mzwandile Masina has withdrawn from the Ekurhuleni mayoral race, paving the way for the election of EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga.
Politics
1 day ago

Leader of the DA in Gauteng Solly Msimanga said ANC infighting and EFF flip-flopping left the council in limbo and set back service delivery.

“The ANC and EFF in Ekurhuleni cannot even agree among themselves on the way forward, much less pick a new mayor.

“The coalition of corruption and confusion were quick to stand together to vote out mayor Tania Campbell, but like the proverbial dog chasing a bus, they had no idea what to do with it once they caught it.

“The cost to the residents of the metro in terms of money spent on a council meeting where the ANC and EFF couldn’t agree on who to propose as mayor, as well as the time wasted that could have been spent on dealing with critical issues residents want addressed, is another example of why neither the ANC nor the EFF should be trusted with the reins of government,” said Msimanga.

READ MORE:

ANC and EFF stall negotiations on new Ekurhuleni mayor

Stalled negotiations between ANC and EFF forced a postponement of the council sitting to elect a new Ekurhuleni mayor on Wednesday afternoon.
Politics
19 hours ago

Joburg mayor Phalatse safe for now as speaker withdraws no-confidence vote

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phlalatse lives on to fight another day after speaker Colleen Makhubele withdrew the motion of no confidence vote scheduled ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mzwandile Masina frontrunner for another bite at Ekurhuleni mayorship

The Gauteng ANC has confirmed that negotiations are at an advanced stage before the vote for a new mayor.
Politics
2 days ago
