Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa's last Q&A session in parliament for the year

03 November 2022 - 14:04 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is appearing before the National Assembly for his last question and answer session for the year on Thursday.

MPs are expected to grill the president on a number of issues, including the country's energy crisis and the state of the economy.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘The president should consider changing the minister’: Zweli Mkhize on Eskom

ANC presidential hopeful and ​former health minister Zweli Mkhize has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider axing public enterprises ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Emergency plan to tackle electricity crisis remains work in progress

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised in late July to implement emergency measures within three months to tackle record blackouts. But those have only ...
News
6 hours ago

RATE IT | What's being done to prevent stage 8 load-shedding, according to Ramaphosa

Questioned by the DA, the president has outlined progress that's been made.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mzwandile Masina frontrunner for another bite at Ekurhuleni mayorship Politics
  2. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  3. Mzwandile Masina withdraws from Ekurhuleni mayoral race Politics
  4. Malema on king’s ceremony: ‘ANC almost collapsed it by providing mediocre ... Politics
  5. 'Hypocrisy' or not that deep? – Ramaphosa and Malema get tongues wagging after ... Politics

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...