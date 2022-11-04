“We will have prisoners rebuilding houses of GBV victims, we will fix crèches and have prisoners pay back to the community. I offered to make a huge financial contribution to the cause because I also once committed crimes and paying back is a never-ending honour.”
McKenzie proposes prisoners rebuild homes of GBV victims in Central Karoo
Image: SUPPLIED
Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie has proposed that prisoners help victims of gender-based violence (GBV).
This week McKenzie met government officials to discuss plans to host a national event for 16 days of activism against GBV.
“I hosted a meeting between the correctional services department, SA Police Service, traffic departments and fire brigades. The meeting is about our successful lobbying to host the national event for 16 days of activism against GBV,” said McKenzie.
Cyril Ramaphosa takes accountability for slow response to fighting GBVF
“We will have prisoners rebuilding houses of GBV victims, we will fix crèches and have prisoners pay back to the community. I offered to make a huge financial contribution to the cause because I also once committed crimes and paying back is a never-ending honour.”
Part of the plan is to build a prison. Without elaborating, he said the prison will “stimulate the economy and create jobs”.
“Millions will be pumped into the economy of Beaufort West with the visit of ministers and many guests. People will get jobs during that time, prisoners will be working hard for redemption and we will have a full programme.
“I thank everyone who will play a role. I went from being a prisoner to working with my jailers to help the community and other prisoners.”
