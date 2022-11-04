Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is providing an update on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public engagements programme for the week.
The media briefings are used to update the public on the president’s programme of action and address topical issues of public and media interest.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Presidency briefs media on Ramaphosa’s public engagement programme for the week
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is providing an update on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public engagements programme for the week.
The media briefings are used to update the public on the president’s programme of action and address topical issues of public and media interest.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
MPs to grill President Cyril Ramaphosa on Eskom
Ramaphosa slams US for 'panic-driven' Sandton terror alert
Work to stabilise State Security Agency is ongoing, says presidency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos