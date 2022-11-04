Politics

Presidency briefs media on Ramaphosa’s public engagement programme for the week

04 November 2022 - 09:41 By TimesLIVE

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is providing an update on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public engagements programme for the week.

The media briefings are used to update the public on the president’s programme of action and address topical issues of public and media interest.

