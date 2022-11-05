Last week, before the ceremony, Mashaba met the king at his palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal and presented him with Nguni cattle as a gift and a symbol of respect for the royal family. He described the meeting as a “momentous occasion”.
“This young party called ActionSA was invited to meet AmaZulu King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini after the announcement of our provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango.
“The king gave his blessing to ActionSA and we have asked that he continue to play a fatherly role for political leaders across the spectrum, give them guidance, but most importantly, call leaders to order where they have erred.”
Probe into King Misuzulu certificate handover event
The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has called for a probe into the organisation of the certificate handover ceremony. It claims aspects of the event took away from the prestige of the occasion.
The party's leader Julius Malema complained of failing sound, stage and screens.
EFF KZN chairperson Mongezi Twala said the party has written to the office of the premier.
“Who was responsible for organising the coronation? How much was spent on the sound system? How much was spent on the stage? Who were the service providers of the sound?
“The EFF further makes a commitment that wherever we see the premier and her executive, they must never address any public gatherings without answering these questions because it is our duty and responsibility to hold executives accountable at all times.”
Mashaba advises King Misuzulu not to get involved in political activities that do not unite SA
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has called on King Misuzulu KaZwelithini to remain politically independent and not back any party.
The king has been showered with gifts and messages from politicians, including the EFF, after the recognition ceremony at the weekend when President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over a certificate signifying his legitimacy as reigning AmaZulu monarch.
The certificate recognises Misuzulu as king under the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. Among other things, the certificate confirms the king has the powers to govern his area of jurisdiction in terms of custom and applicable laws.
According to IOL, Mashaba said: “I would advise the king not to get involved in any political activity that will not unite South Africa.”
Mashaba said it would be scandalous for the king to be seen favouring one particular party.
IN PICS | ActionSA's Nguni cattle gift to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini
