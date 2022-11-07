‘That’s insulting’: Dlamini-Zuma slams speculation that her ANC presidency bid is a front for Zuma

ANC presidential contender and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has slammed speculation that her political credentials and ambition to become president has something to do with her ex-husband, former president Jacob Zuma.
Dlamini-Zuma is one of the senior ANC members vying for the position of president. Other members include former health minister Zweli Mkhize, tourism minister Lindiwe and deputy president David Mabuza.
This is Dlamini-Zuma’s second campaign for the ANC presidency after her bid in 2017.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Dlamini-Zuma was asked if her bid for the ANC presidency was fronting for her ex-husband.
Dlamini-Zuma said the question was sexist and would never be posed to men.
“I think that’s insulting and I take exception to that. I started getting involved [in politics] as an activist in my student days and I was a member of the SA Student Organisation. I rose within the ranks of that organisation up to deputy president.
“I joined the ANC before I got married and I was a member of the ANC. What you are saying is very sexist because nobody has asked men about any of their relationships,” she said.
The minister called out mainstream media for “constantly” associating her and her political career with Zuma.
The pair were married between 1982 and 1998 and have four children — Msholozi, Gugulethu, Nokuthula and Thuthukile.
“I started this journey long before I got married and I’m not going to be told by the media that I must stop because I was once married to somebody who is now a former president,” said Dlamini-Zuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Zuma makes himself available for ANC chair & endorses Dlamini-Zuma for president
In September, Zuma threw his weight behind Dlamini-Zuma as his preferred candidate to contest again for the governing party’s top position.
In a statement in which he said he was available for election as ANC national chairperson at the party’s December conference, Zuma said he believes Dlamini-Zuma “remains the most capable to lead the ANC”.
The former president cited her track record in the party, the many positions she has occupied in government since 1994 and her “leadership capabilities and understanding and knowledge of the ANC, among others”.
Zuma said those opposed to Dlamini-Zuma’s candidature for ANC president have “dismally failed” to present a better candidate and have instead thrown around names of “those who have a lot of money”.
“Her leadership capabilities and qualities and her understanding and knowledge of the ANC, among others, make her the most suitable to lead. I have heard some comrades raising issues with her, but unfortunately they all failed dismally to present a better candidate with better credentials than her, except those who have a lot of money,” he said.
