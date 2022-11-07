WATCH | City of Joburg minority parties brief media on motion of no confidence against mayor Phalatse

Minority parties in the City of Johannesburg on Monday briefed the media on the motion of no confidence planned against mayor Mpho Phalatse.
Phalatse is fighting to stay in office, with the ANC wanting her out.
Speaker Colleen Makhubele withdrew the motion of no-confidence vote scheduled for last Thursday.
