DA’s Tania Campbell reinstated as Ekurhuleni mayor

08 November 2022 - 14:50 By Sisanda Mbolekwa
Failed negotiations between the ANC and the EFF resulted in the DA's Tania Campbell being reinstated as Ekurhuleni mayor.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The DA’s Tania Campbell has been reinstated as mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni after beating ANC candidate Jongizizwe Dlabathi.

Campbell received 124 votes out of 224 votes cast on Tuesday.

This comes after Campbell was removed via a motion of no confidence sponsored by the ANC.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga congratulated Campbell on her re-election.

DA's Tania Campbell ousted as Ekurhuleni mayor

The DA’s mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, has been removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence vote on Wednesday.
1 week ago

“Once again we saw an attempt to bring an end to the hard work and dedication  the multi-party [coalition] has brought to this great city.”

He said a “poor attempt at political point-scoring” had failed and the multi-party government led by Campbell must continue to “fix what the ANC” broke".

The EFF had also fielded a candidate, Nkululeko Dunga, who later withdrew.

It is said his withdrawal was due to failed negotiations between the ANC and the EFF. This resulted in the EFF voting with the DA to reinstate Campbell.

