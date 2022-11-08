Addressing residents, Mbalula shrugged off allegations that the ANC was corrupt, saying only a few individuals had committed crimes.
He also advised party supporters not to swear at elected ANC leaders, saying it made the party look bad and that the “ANC must be united”.
Mbalula dismissed allegations that he sold out at the 2017 Nasrec elective conference after trading co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s camp for that of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“I was in the camp of Nkosazana and we were defeated heavily and Ramaphosa was elected. I told our delegates we came with Nkosazana, but we are going back with Matamela.”
Many online said Mbalula was taking advantage of elderly people for votes and using the ANC's “old T-shirt” trick.
Here is a snapshot:
Taking advantage of old people? Mbalula election campaign has tongues wagging
Image: Fikile Mbalula/Twitter
Fikile Mbalula's door-to-door by-elections campaign in Cape Town has been criticised online by many. They accuse the ANC head of elections of taking advantage of the elderly for votes.
Mbalula kicked off the crusade at the weekend to “meet people whose connection to the ANC is entrenched with deep historic stories”.
He visited several townships including Lower Crossroads, New Crossroads and Gugulethu.
Addressing residents, Mbalula shrugged off allegations that the ANC was corrupt, saying only a few individuals had committed crimes.
He also advised party supporters not to swear at elected ANC leaders, saying it made the party look bad and that the “ANC must be united”.
Mbalula dismissed allegations that he sold out at the 2017 Nasrec elective conference after trading co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s camp for that of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“I was in the camp of Nkosazana and we were defeated heavily and Ramaphosa was elected. I told our delegates we came with Nkosazana, but we are going back with Matamela.”
Many online said Mbalula was taking advantage of elderly people for votes and using the ANC's “old T-shirt” trick.
Here is a snapshot:
READ MORE:
‘Remove the money element’: Sisulu says ANC’s money-driven election is hard on women leaders
Ramaphosa sympathisers see Magashule’s hand as Zweli Mkhize gets presidential nod from ANCYL
‘That’s insulting’: Dlamini-Zuma slams speculation that her ANC presidency bid is a front for Zuma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos