Politics

Taking advantage of old people? Mbalula election campaign has tongues wagging

08 November 2022 - 10:42
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula with Cape Town residents while on the campaign trail.
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula with Cape Town residents while on the campaign trail.
Image: Fikile Mbalula/Twitter

Fikile Mbalula's door-to-door by-elections campaign in Cape Town has been criticised online by many. They accuse the ANC head of elections of taking advantage of the elderly for votes.

Mbalula kicked off the crusade at the weekend to “meet people whose connection to the ANC is entrenched with deep historic stories”.

He visited several townships including Lower Crossroads, New Crossroads and Gugulethu.

Addressing residents, Mbalula shrugged off allegations that the ANC was corrupt, saying only a few individuals had committed crimes.

He also advised party supporters not to swear at elected ANC leaders, saying it made the party look bad and that the “ANC must be united”.

Mbalula dismissed allegations that he sold out at the 2017 Nasrec elective conference after trading co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s camp for that of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I was in the camp of Nkosazana and we were defeated heavily and Ramaphosa was elected. I told our delegates we came with Nkosazana, but we are going back with Matamela.”

Many online said Mbalula was taking advantage of elderly people for votes and using the ANC's “old T-shirt” trick.

Here is a snapshot:

READ MORE:

‘Remove the money element’: Sisulu says ANC’s money-driven election is hard on women leaders

Tourism minister and ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu says removing the alleged use of money to elect leaders would better serve aspirant ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa sympathisers see Magashule’s hand as Zweli Mkhize gets presidential nod from ANCYL

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s sympathisers in the ANCYL national youth task team are arguing that the process that saw Zweli Mkhize nominated as ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘That’s insulting’: Dlamini-Zuma slams speculation that her ANC presidency bid is a front for Zuma

"I started this journey long before I got married and I'm not going to be told by the media that I must stop because I was once married to ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa’s election was illegitimate, says Zuma Politics
  2. Ramaphosa’s NEC weakest in ANC history, says Nomvula Mokonyane Politics
  3. David Mahlobo denies Phala Phala involvement Politics
  4. Salary changes for mayors, speakers and other top officials — here’s what they ... Politics
  5. WATCH | Motlanthe urges Ramaphosa to come clean over Phala Phala Politics

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa