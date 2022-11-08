Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ekurhuleni elects new mayor

08 November 2022 - 12:01 By TimesLIVE

The City of Ekurhuleni council is expected to elect a new mayor on Tuesday.

This comes after former mayor Tania Campbell was removed via a motion of no confidence sponsored by the ANC.

It seems instead of coalitions, we have collusions at citizens' expense: Mmusi Maimane

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on the ANC and EFF stalling negotiations to appoint a new Ekurhuleni mayor, saying it is costing ...
5 days ago

Mzwandile Masina withdraws from Ekurhuleni mayoral race

Mzwandile Masina has withdrawn from the Ekurhuleni mayoral race, paving the way for the election of EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga.
5 days ago

ANC and EFF stall negotiations on new Ekurhuleni mayor

Stalled negotiations between ANC and EFF forced a postponement of the council sitting to elect a new Ekurhuleni mayor on Wednesday afternoon.
5 days ago

Counting the cost of Joburg’s one month mayoral musical chairs

The switch-around at the City of Joburg cost ratepayers nothing says Metro, as another no-confidence motion is scrapped
6 days ago
