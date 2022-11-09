Politics

ANC wants media houses to buy space at its national elective conference in December

09 November 2022 - 16:05
ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile conduct a site inspection at Nasrec as part of the preparations for the ANC 55th National Conference on November 09, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The conference will take part from the 16th December to 20th December.
Image: Luba Lesolle

The ANC is planning on charging media houses for space at its 55th national conference in December.

In a first, the financially-stricken ruling party is looking at this as another avenue of fund raising.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe told TimesLIVE the party will go on a tour in the coming week, visiting media bosses to inform of them of the decision.

Those who require more space and better facilities, such as television stations, will cough up more, compared to those who only require minimal facilities, such as print.

“We are going to be visiting your media houses to talk to your advertising divisions and those who deal with marketing. We are trying to say, let us meet each other halfway to make it work for yourselves and for the ANC, so that those that come from community media organisations are not excluded. We want everyone to be accommodated to cover the conference,” Mabe said.

Mabe said that the over 4,200 delegates of the ANC are also paying to be part of the conference and that it would only be fair for the media houses to meet the ANC halfway.

Delegates are said to be paying about R6,000 through their respective provinces.

He said the charges to the media would not be enormous.

