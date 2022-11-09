WATCH | Busisiwe Mkhwebane parliamentary impeachment hearing continues

The parliamentary inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Wednesday.
The suspended public protector applied to the Western Cape High Court to set aside chairperson of parliament’s impeachment committee Qubudile Dyantyi's refusal to recuse himself. The committee was established in terms of section 194 of the constitution to determine Mkhwebane's possible impeachment for misconduct and incompetence.
The amount spent by the public protector’s office on litigation and legal opinions, revealed during the inquiry, caused an outcry. On Tuesday the public protector’s office said it was reviewing its systems “to identify gaps and put in place appropriate corrective measures”. The issue had also been reported to the auditor-general, it added.
In her application, Mkhwebane wants the court to declare unlawful decisions by Dyantyi; DA MP Kevin Mileham, whose recusal Mkhwebane also sought; and the committee to reject her recusal applications. She also wants set aside the committee’s decision to refuse her application to postpone its proceedings pending her litigation.
