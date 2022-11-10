Politics

ActionSA axes Abel Tau after sex probe

10 November 2022 - 16:09 By SISANDA MBOLEKWA
Abel Tau has been axed by ActionSA. File photo.
Image: Buang Jones

Suspended City of Tshwane mayoral committee member for human settlements Abel Tau has been axed as a member of ActionSA.

This comes after Tau faced an internal ActionSA probe for allegedly making sexual advances on the wife of a fellow party member during a drinking session last month at Tau's house.

Tau's colleague was reportedly asleep after drinks when Tau allegedly tried to force himself on the colleague's wife after she initially rejected his sexual overtures.

Action SA's termination of Tau's membership was announced by party chairperson Michael Beaumont after a meeting of the party's senate on Wednesday night.

“The senate specifically looked at the conduct of Tau and concluded it was inconsistent with Action SA's value of ethical leadership,” said Beaumont.

“Positions of authority and power in Action SA are responsibilities entrusted to leaders that can never be abused for sexual advances or to subjugate women. This conduct has brought ActionSA into disrepute.

“ActionSA wishes to clarify this kind of conduct is inexcusable and cannot be tolerated.

“We offer our apologies to the residents of Tshwane and to our coalition partners for this conduct along with our absolute commitment to act decisively,” Beaumont said.

Beaumont also said a panel chaired by advocate Gill Benson had heard evidence against Tau that "should be dealt with in the courts".

“The panel ... heard evidence from a number of witnesses in the matter but determined that the charges relating to criminal conduct would be more appropriately dealt with in the courts.”

TimesLIVE

