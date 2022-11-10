Mzwandile Masina in hot water for defying ANC Gauteng PEC

The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) has resolved to charge the party’s Ekurhuleni regional chairperson for defying an upper structure and bringing the organisation into disrepute.
A well-placed provincial leader confirmed to TimesLIVE that Mzwandile Masina will be hauled over the coals for having shown the PEC the middle finger.
According to PEC insiders, Masina went ahead with the motion of no confidence in DA mayor Tania Campbell despite warnings from the PEC telling him it was negotiating a deal with the EFF.
According to insiders, the motion was premature as provincial leaders had not concluded their discussions with the red berets.
“This man is told we have a plan; do not put the motion. What does he do? He goes ahead and does his own thing, undermining an upper structure,” said the provincial leader.
Said another insider: “That motion did not go through the normal internal structures. The acting regional secretary did not even know there was such a motion.”
The PEC source said Masina faces possible suspension but the decision lies with the provincial working committee (PWC).
“The PWC will decide if he must be suspended while going through the disciplinary committee [DC]. So the DC is final, the PWC will decide on the rest, that’s [what] we said.”
Another source in the PEC said what made matters worse for Masina was that he “sulked and abandoned a meeting” where he was chastised for his actions.
This, according to the PEC sources, was the last straw and if Masina was not disciplined many would follow suit in defying upper structures.
“I do not think he is normal. He leaves a meeting midway when he is told he is out of order and then goes on TV insulting us, saying he is not part of ‘those deals by those ones there in the PEC’.
“The man openly defied the PEC. What must we do? Clap hands? He is being charged today [Thursday] and will have to explain his unbecoming conduct.”
Masina was not available for comment and had not responded to a text message at the time of publishing.
