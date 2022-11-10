'We’re not going to charge the media', says Mashatile as ANC backtracks on controversial decision

The financially-stricken ruling party announced on Wednesday that it was considering charging media houses for space at its December Nasrec conference as an avenue of fundraising.

This would have been the first political party event where the media would have had to pay for its attendance and coverage.

Tabling the proposal on Wednesday, the ANC had said media houses that required more space and better facilities, such as TV stations, would have been charged more compared with those requiring minimal facilities, such as print houses.

However, on Thursday, Mashatile's office released a statement clarifying that media would no longer have to pay.