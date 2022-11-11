Joburg council meeting delay amid ongoing pay dispute with workers

The City of Johannesburg council meeting scheduled to take place on Friday has been delayed due to the ongoing pay dispute with workers.
The South African Municipal Workers’ Union and its members are stationed outside the city chambers demanding to be addressed by mayor Mpho Phalatse.
This after Phalatse released a statement on Thursday evening promising to sit at the negotiating table with the union and meet with workers.
“The multiparty government and the city are committed to the rights of unions and working together to repair Joburg, but this can never come at the expense of the rule of law,” Phalatse said after the M1 shutdown orchestrated by workers on Thursday.
Phalatse has not been seen in the council chambers or arrived to address the workers yet.
This is a developing story.
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
