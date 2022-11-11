LISTEN | Mokonyane blasts ‘evil comrades’ for publicly attacking Ramaphosa, harming ANC brand

This after several ANC comrades, including former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma, lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa for his leadership. Mokonyane referenced a “heated” weekend of criticism. The three former heads of state criticised the president on the same weekend last month.

The deputy secretary-general hopeful says she will make Ramaphosa “look good”. The ANC will elect its top party leadership at its elective conference next month.

TimesLIVE