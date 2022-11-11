Politics

LISTEN | Mokonyane blasts ‘evil comrades’ for publicly attacking Ramaphosa, harming ANC brand

11 November 2022 - 07:02
Nomvula Mokonyane took a jab at party comrades when she defended ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

Former cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane bashed “evil” comrades who “lose their balls” and publicly criticise the president close to elections.

Listen:

This after several ANC comrades, including former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma, lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa for his leadership. Mokonyane referenced a “heated” weekend of criticism. The three former heads of state criticised the president on the same weekend last month.

The deputy secretary-general hopeful says she will make Ramaphosa “look good”. The ANC will elect its top party leadership at its elective conference next month.

