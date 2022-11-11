Zuma and Mbeki missing in action at 'crucial NEC meeting'

Former ANC presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma are missing in action at the party's ongoing national executive committee (NEC) meeting at Nasrec conference centre in the south of Johannesburg.
The pair, who have been critical of President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the alleged theft of millions in foreign currency from his Limpopo farm, are absent from the meeting that is expected to discuss a report into this matter.
They recently argued that Ramaphosa owed the ANC a detailed explanation about the Phala Phala saga. Gwede Mantashe, the ANC chair, has publicly called on them to attend the meeting to voice their dissatisfaction.
The two instead have decided to give the meeting a miss.
On Saturday, the ANC integrity commission (IC) is expected to finally present a report into the scandal that has heightened tensions in the already divided party.
TimesLIVE reported on Friday morning that the IC has concluded that the scandal has brought the party into disrepute.
The ethics body, however, could not determine whether Ramaphosa, those who work on the farm, former spy boss Arthur Fraser or ANC members should be held responsible.
The draft report, titled “Progress report on the Phala Phala matter”, says the body of elders could not get Ramaphosa to reveal details of what transpired at his Limpopo farm in February 2020, and that measures were put in place to keep the theft a secret through clandestine operations involving the police and intelligence networks.
Among other IC reports expected to be tabled this weekend include one on Mantashe, deputy defence minister Thabang Makwetla and deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa in relation to the outcomes of the Zondo Commission report.
Mantashe and Makwetla were named in the report for allegedly unduly receiving security upgrades at their private homes from Bosasa, a company that was awarded billions in contracts from the correctional services department.
Kodwa was flagged for an improper relationship with former EOH boss Jehan Mackay, where he benefitted financially by millions. EOH supplied tax solutions to the government.
The NEC meeting is also expected to rubber-stamp the financial and organisational reports which will be presented at the party’s national conference in December by treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and deputy president David Mabuza, respectively.
“As you know, this is a crucial NEC meeting because we are preparing for December. So a lot of the reports coming in this weekend are going to be presented to the conference,” said Mashatile.
TimesLIVE
Zuma and Mbeki missing in action at 'crucial NEC meeting'
The duo has been vocal on the contentious Phala Phala saga involving the ANC's president
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN
TimesLIVE
