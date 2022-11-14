The ANC is providing feedback on discussions that dominated its national executive committee meeting.
The party was locked in its NEC meeting over the weekend to make final preparations for its elective conference next month.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | ANC provides feedback on NEC meeting
The ANC is providing feedback on discussions that dominated its national executive committee meeting.
The party was locked in its NEC meeting over the weekend to make final preparations for its elective conference next month.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Cyril Ramaphosa finally opens up about Phala Phala — but opponents call for his head
BBBEE remains one of ANC’s key policy instruments: Ramaphosa
Zuma and Mbeki missing in action at 'crucial NEC meeting'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos