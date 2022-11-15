Politics

DA accuses ActionSA of 'setting up its mayors to fail’

15 November 2022 - 14:36 By SISANDA MBOLEKWA
The DA accused ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba of losing interest in the success of the multiparty coalition government when he realised he wouldn’t be returned as mayor of Joburg. File photo.
The DA accused ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba of losing interest in the success of the multiparty coalition government when he realised he wouldn’t be returned as mayor of Joburg. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The DA has accused ActionSA of attempting to set up “DA mayors to fail” in running Gauteng municipal government coalitions.

This comes after the DA released a scathing statement on Tuesday morning detailing ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s “perplexing politics”, saying the party was positioning itself as an “opposition” inside coalition governments.

DA national spokesperson Cilliers Brink made reference to Mashaba’s comments after the recent launch of an ActionSA branch in the Western Cape.

“Mashaba declared his goal is to bring the DA under 50% in that province. A startling mission statement, especially for a party whose unique selling proposition is its ability to win votes from the ANC and break its stranglehold on politics,” Brink said.

“Why would anyone who is interested in a post-ANC South Africa want to trade in a DA majority government in the Western Cape for the instability and uncertainty of coalitions?” Brink asked.

ActionSA vows to not take up mayoral committee seats in Ekurhuleni amid coalition reconstitution

ActionSA says it will no longer be part of the Ekurhuleni mayoral committee that is being reconstituted and renegotiated by the multiparty coalition.
Politics
1 day ago

Brink questioned what benefit ActionSA has brought to municipalities where it has won votes and seats after the 2021 local government election.

The DA accused ActionSA of sharing a key strategic objective with the ANC, and illustrated the claim by pointing to the breakdown in the Johannesburg coalition.

“In Johannesburg, Mashaba lost interest in the success of the multiparty coalition government the day he realised he wouldn’t be returned as the mayor. His only remaining interest has been to blame the setbacks of the coalition on the DA,” Brink said.

“Waging a low-level election campaign against your own coalition partner, even in peace time, has implications of its own. What happens to the trust and collegiality inside these mayoral committees? What message is sent to the often ANC-aligned municipal officials who are meant to implement the mandate of the voters?” Brink asked.

The DA accused ActionSA of “sabotaging” the appointment of Johann Mettler, the DA’s preferred candidate for the position of city manager in Johannesburg.

Mettler previously served as city manager in Nelson Mandela Bay before his suspension and subsequent parting of ways with the city before the end of his term.

'We don’t do smash and grab' — Mbalula on coalition governments

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has slammed political parties for their ‘smash and grab’ tactics in municipalities, saying the ANC’s approach is ...
Politics
1 day ago

Despite being accused of “arrogance”, the DA maintained it was sticking to the provisions of the original coalition agreement.

“Again, ActionSA led the charge, and provided covering fire for the Patriotic Alliance to clinch a deal with the ANC,” Brink said.

“Then, while Mashaba was abroad and the DA was fighting in court to have Mpho Phalatse restored as mayor and the coalition government reinstated in Joburg, another Mashaba lieutenant, Bongani Baloyi, started negotiating with the ANC as a possible coalition partner in Gauteng.”

This move was “a direct challenge to Mashaba’s authority”, he added.

“It also signalled ActionSA was ready to give up the multiparty coalition agreement  in exchange for a possible agreement with the ANC.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ActionSA axes Abel Tau after sex probe

Suspended City of Tshwane mayoral committee member for human settlements Abel Tau has been axed as a member of ActionSA.
Politics
5 days ago

'DA ideologically represents something I do not aspire to': Masina on not working with rival party

ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina says, in his private capacity, he will never work with the DA.
Politics
4 days ago

'It seems some parties just do not want coalitions to work': Mashaba

"If they [political parties] can't be in charge with a majority, they are happy to see these municipalities fall to the ANC," said Mashaba.
News
2 weeks ago

Counting the cost of Joburg’s one month mayoral musical chairs

The switch-around at the City of Joburg cost ratepayers nothing says Metro, as another no-confidence motion is scrapped
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala jive Politics
  2. ‘Ramaphosa has no running mate’: chief lobbyist Mondli Gungubele Politics
  3. Friends turn foes: Masina said to blame mates for his troubles Politics
  4. WATCH | ‘I’m not opposed to Cyril’s second term’, says Paul Mashatile Politics
  5. ANC confirms plans to sell some of its assets but denies link to recent ... Politics

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved