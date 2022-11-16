The respondents have 15 days to file their notice of intention to oppose the matter and a further 15 days to file responding affidavits.
ActionSA hauls ministers, eThekwini municipality to court over polluted beaches
Image: Peter Graham via Facebook
ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal has instituted legal action against the eThekwini municipality, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and various cabinet ministers over Durban’s sewage pollution crisis.
A legal team representing the party filed papers at the Durban high court on Wednesday.
The municipality, provincial authorities and the ministers — including minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy — have been accused of “failing to maintain and renew sewer infrastructure in and around the metro”.
In his affidavit ActionSA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango said: “As it stands, some of the most popular beaches in eThekwini remain closed, such as Umhlanga and Umdloti. It is unlikely they will reopen before the festive season, which is mere weeks away. Would-be holidaymakers have cancelled bookings, causing economic hardship on the tourism industry.
“In addition, the fishing industry has been hit hard,, heavily affecting small businesses.
Waterworks supplying central, south Durban to be shut down for 12 hours
ActionSA has asked the court to order the respondents to make available a list of wastewater pump stations, treatment plants and other water reticulation systems that are not operational, vandalised or in disrepair.
“Some form of interim measures must now be enforced upon the respondents in the hope that the tourism industry in the region may be salvaged,” it said.
“At the very least, a transparent approach must be taken so people are able to make an informed decision when entering or using our waterways.
“From the recreational activities they undertake to the water they consume in the informal areas, every aspect of residents’ lives is at risk.”
It also asked the court to order the appointment of an accredited and independent water sanitation expert to test, obtain and report the daily readings of E. coli levels of ocean water at all eThekwini beaches, and that the readings be made available on visible signage at all beaches.
Image: Peter Graham via Facebook
