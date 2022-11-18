The DA has called on tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu to resign if she is not interested in attending parliament's tourism portfolio committee meetings, saying she should take her position seriously.
Sisulu was summoned by the committee to respond to outstanding issues after she was a no-show at meetings for the past four weeks. It is alleged no apology or explanation was given.
The DA said it would hold Sisulu to account and called for her to resign if she is unable to fulfil her duties.
“If she is unable and unwilling to act responsibility as minister of tourism she must come clean with South Africans and resign.”
To be a minister was “an honour”.
“She should take her responsibilities seriously — serving South Africans should not be a secondary afterthought.”
Sisulu said she respected the committee and called the summons “unfortunate and unnecessary”.
“I wish to place on record that I respect the portfolio committee in its role as an extension of parliament to exercise oversight. I have always supported the mandate and work of the committee and will continue to do so.”
She said she would challenge the committee's decision and “will in future appear before the portfolio committee at a suitable time to both parties to assist the tourism portfolio committee in fulfilment of its mandate”.
DA guns for Lindiwe Sisulu amid portfolio committee summons
Image: Eugene Coetzee
