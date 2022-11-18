Politics

'If you participate in politics you lose focus’: Motsepe rejects nomination for ANC presidency position

18 November 2022 - 09:00
Patrice Motsepe, founder and chair of African Rainbow Minerals. File photo.
Patrice Motsepe, founder and chair of African Rainbow Minerals. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has seemingly rejected his nomination for the ANC presidency position. 

Motsepe was nominated by a branch in Limpopo last month to contest the position of ruling party president against President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior party members. 

Speaking on SABC News, the businessman and Confederation of African Football (Caf) president said he would like to stay out of politics to focus on issues that unite South Africans.

“It’s important for people like myself, in particular, to keep focusing on the things that bring us together across political parties and across backgrounds from which we come. And keep away from politics, because if you participate in politics you lose the focus, you lose the broader obligation,” he said.

The ANC's 54th national conference will take place from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.

Patrice Motsepe for president? Mzansi weighs in

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe is reportedly the latest to be nominated for the ANC presidency position.
News
1 week ago

Motsepe said the country needs hope and to see all South Africans coming together. 

“I’m not just hopeful but confident that after the elections in Nasrec and in the new year there will be greater unity within the ANC, and there will  also be greater unity and engagements across all political parties for all South Africans to come together,” he said.

Daily Maverick reported that a branch in Limpopo, in Mandagshoek outside Burgersfort, endorsed Motsepe’s name during a branch general meeting. It calls its campaign “Unity 2022”.

Branch chairperson Mabushe Makolana told the publication Motsepe’s name was put forward because, among the presidential candidates, “none is equal to the task”. 

“The ANC is in a serious crisis. We are not against Ramaphosa but all we are saying is to rescue the party will take a lot, including having someone credible with a clean reputation at the top.

“Motsepe has made a tremendous contribution to the country. He is a neutral figure, is not aligned with any faction and is trusted even outside our borders. That is the kind of leadership the ANC needs now,” said Makolana. 

TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers if they would vote for Motsepe as president. 

Many (44%) said he has what it takes to lead, 43% said he should focus on being a businessman and 14% said they would not vote for him because rich people cannot lead a country.

PODCAST | Mashatile talks positions, SOEs, Phala Phala, former presidents

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

ANC new blood push to bar old guard from leadership

The December conference is being asked to accept a policy excluding those older than 65 from leadership positions.
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Pieter du Toit discusses his investigation of ANC billionaires with Lester Kiewit

In 'The ANC Billionaires', Du Toit shows how the ANC was completely unprepared to navigate the intersection between business and politics.
Books
1 week ago

High-stakes ANC conference all about politicians' self-preservation, not you

Tighten your seat belts, fellow South Africans who are not part of the 4,200 voting delegates at the ANC conference, a bumpy ride ahead awaits us.
Politics
1 week ago

Big Five bonanza: Patrice Motsepe splashes the cash to political parties

IEC report shows African Rainbow and Harmony Gold paid over R13m to the big five political parties in October
Politics
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC new blood push to bar old guard from leadership Politics
  2. Inside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 70th birthday celebrations Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala jive Politics
  4. Friends turn foes: Masina said to blame mates for his troubles Politics
  5. ‘Ramaphosa has no running mate’: chief lobbyist Mondli Gungubele Politics

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...