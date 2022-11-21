He diagnosed the current situation in SA as “critical”.
“You know we have load-shedding and unemployment which is shooting through the roof, so you can create a win-win situation by partnering with the UK which has the expertise.”
The current focus is largely on energy and alternative sources of energy, he said, adding that “we are talking about this new thing called green hydrogen and other sources because our country is at a standstill.”
The UK is SA’s fifth largest market for exports, creating and supporting an estimated 56,500 direct and 117,000 indirect jobs.
SA is not looking to partner with the UK only on energy, the country, he said is also looking at infrastructural development.
“The ministers were trying to engage companies to build bridges in rural areas of South Africa. We are looking at partnerships in health and medication.
“The symbolism is great but the king could have decided to invite the US or go to Japan or Africa... But he insisted that it has to be South Africa. We look at it as recognition that Africa is also the future.”
UK state visit more than just ‘pomp and ceremony’, says SA ambassador
Image: GCIS
Out of all the countries that King Charles III could have chosen as a guest to host for his first state visit, he picked South Africa, this means the historic trip will be more than just “pomp and ceremony”.
This is according to South African high commissioner to the UK Kingsley Mamabolo, who says the king’s invitation is a sign that he is “extending a hand to Africa ...and puts South Africa in a very prone position because what it says is that Britain, having exited Brexit, they are now looking for a new identity and new rule.
“And they are saying: ‘South Africa, Africa and the Commonwealth, you probably have a big role in terms of investment and the future of the UK.”
Speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of the visit, the ambassador said: “There is a lot that we can achieve in partnership but of course the pomp and ceremony will be there,” said Mamabolo who added that SA was engaging the UK on many fronts and this opportunity could turn into a “win-win situation”.
Ramaphosa plans to charm Brits into lifting Zimbabwean sanctions
Ramaphosa arrives in London as King Charles hosts first state visit
