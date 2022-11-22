Politics

From public holidays to Bafana at the World Cup: Social media users' wishlist for Angie Motshekga’s presidency

22 November 2022 - 08:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga is acting president until later this week.
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga is acting president until later this week.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has been appointed acting president for the next few days, with South Africans taking to social media to cheekily make requests of their “president”.

The department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga confirmed on Monday the minister will stand in as president “until Friday”. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a two-day state visit to the UK at the invitation of King Charles. The invitation was initially extended by Queen Elizabeth before her death in September. 

According to News24, deputy president David Mabuza is currently on a four-day “personal” trip to Russia related to his frequent visits to that country for medical treatment.

Motshekga has stood in as president a few times before, including in July 2021 when Ramaphosa attended the state funeral of the late Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda.

She also took over the reins in 2019 when Ramaphosa flew to Japan to support the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup.

Social media users were quick to point out when she was president in 2019 the Boks were crowned world champions, and joked that under her latest tenure she would make sure Bafana Bafana would play at the Soccer World Cup.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa arrives in London as King Charles hosts first state visit

When President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in London on Monday morning, he was greeted by the Royal Air Force ceremonial lining party.
Politics
1 day ago

UK state visit more than just ‘pomp and ceremony’, says SA ambassador

Out of all the countries that King Charles III could have chosen to host on a state visit, he chose South Africa, this means the historic trip will ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Basic education to decide on rewrites for pupils who missed matric exams due to protests

The basic education department has noted with concern continued community protests causing disruptions in the administration of matric exams in some ...
News
1 week ago

'We are ready for final matric exams' — Angie Motshekga

The national department of basic education says it's all hands on deck for the final national certificate examinations, starting for most candidates ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  3. David Mabuza’s committee to give ANC MPs ‘the line’ on Phala Phala Politics
  4. Lies were told about Cyril in KZN, says Mdumiseni Ntuli Politics
  5. KZN PEC endorsing Phumulo Masualle is aimed at dividing Eastern Cape, says ... Politics

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike