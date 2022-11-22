The DA will not be instructing voters to vote IFP but explained the decision to not contest as “strategic” as the IFP enjoys bigger support in ward 99.
IFP and DA announce plans to weaken the ANC in eThekwini
The DA and the IFP have joined forces in a bid to weaken the already fragile power of the ANC in the eThekwini municipality.
On Tuesday, leaders from both parties announced a plan to eat the elephant that is the ANC, one bite at a time, starting with by-elections in Umkomaas.
The [current] ANC ward will elect a new councillor in the next few weeks which the DA will not be contesting.
The DA’s deputy chair in KwaZulu-Natal, Dean Macpherson, said the ANC stands to win from a divided opposition and therefore “the DA has taken the decision to step back from contesting this by-election to allow our voters the option to remove the ANC from power in Umkomaas once and for all”.
The DA will not be instructing voters to vote IFP but explained the decision to not contest as “strategic” as the IFP enjoys bigger support in ward 99.
The strategy is the beginning of a working relationship between the two largest opposition parties in KZN and emanates from discussions involving national and provincial leaders.
“It is a view shared by the IFP that where the DA has a greater chance of victory, they would step back to assist in removing the ANC,” Macpherson explained.
The ANC governs eThekwini municipality with a coalition of smaller parties. However, fractures have emerged — something the DA and IFP hope can ultimately lead them to unseating the ANC in the metro.
The ANC failed to get the decisive 50 + 1 majority to govern the metro outright and moves to remove the party are underway, according to the opposition parties.
Speaking on their partnership, Macpherson said: “This will have important consequences in the eThekwini municipality which is governed by a fragile ANC-led coalition. The decision is taken in the best interests of our voters and the community of ward 99.”
