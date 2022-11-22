Politics

LISTEN | Only two women scoop ANC top 6 nomination — for the same position

Nomvula Mokonyane and Febe Potgieter are the only female candidates

22 November 2022 - 14:32
Only two women are nominated for top 6 positions of the ruling party, and they are contesting for the same position. File photo.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel/Daily Dispatch

ANC electoral committee head Kgalema Motlanthe announced the names of the contenders who could lead the governing party.

Listen to the list and their votes:

In the official list of the 17 top six runners, there are only two women, and they are eyeing the same position. This means in the six positions contested, only the deputy secretary-general position might be held by a woman, either Nomvula Mokonyane or Febe Potgieter. 

However, the party said it will allow nominations from the floor during the national elective conference next month.

The party said no-one declined nominations or had been disqualified.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize are the only contenders for president.

The party will hold its national elective conference from December 16 to 20, which will see the governing party being led by some of those nominated.

