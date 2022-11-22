Politics

Ramaphosa hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace in London

22 November 2022 - 13:44 By TimesLIVE

Britain's King Charles is hosting President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace in London.

The visit, aimed at strengthening ties and securing investment, comes amid rolling blackouts in South Africa after Eskom bumped load-shedding up to stage five on Monday.

Ramaphosa is expected to begin his morning with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, who will escort him to the ceremonial welcome, the Horse Guards Parade.

This is where he will be welcomed by queen consort Camilla at the Royal Pavilion. He will then meet King Charles and later head to Buckingham Palace.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

And the first world leader to be hosted by King Charles III is ... President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s historic state visit to the UK starts on Tuesday.
Politics
6 hours ago

DA in London slams 'gallivanting' Ramaphosa for 'having tea with King Charles' while SA is in the dark

Instead of "having a cup tea with King Charles and jet gallivanting", President Cyril Ramaphosa should have stayed in South Africa to resolve the ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa arrives in London as King Charles hosts first state visit

When President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in London on Monday morning, he was greeted by the Royal Air Force ceremonial lining party.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  3. David Mabuza’s committee to give ANC MPs ‘the line’ on Phala Phala Politics
  4. Lies were told about Cyril in KZN, says Mdumiseni Ntuli Politics
  5. KZN PEC endorsing Phumulo Masualle is aimed at dividing Eastern Cape, says ... Politics

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike