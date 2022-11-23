President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at Number 10 Downing Street where he is meeting the UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
During their bilateral discussions, the leaders are expected to discuss issues of trade and investment, climate change, Zimbabwe and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
After they stepped inside, Sunak told his counterpart he was delighted he was in the country for the historic state visit.
“SA and the UK obviously are very strong partners, allies, friends and we share the [same] objectives. Notably transitioning to clean energy while creating jobs and opportunities for our citizens,” Sunak said.
He added that he was keen to deepen the relationship between the two countries.
Ramaphosa thanked Sunak for welcoming him and his delegation.
“It’s been a great honour to be visiting here at the invitation of the King (Charles III) at the first state visit since he ascended to the throne. So for us this is a great opportunity to deepen and broaden our links.”
Ramaphosa said SA was in the country to promote trade, investment and the just energy transition, of which the UK was a key partner.
“I welcome our discussions and I really hope that we can broaden everything we do together,” he said.
Responding, Sunak said: “I am very confident that we can broaden and deepen that relationship.”
After lunch with Sunak, Ramaphosa is expected to participate in a UK-SA business forum.
TimesLIVE
Sunak confident UK will deepen and broaden its relationship with SA
Image: Getty Images: Dan Kitwood
