King Charles III hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. Ramaphosa is on a two-day trip to the UK which included a ceremonial welcome, a carriage procession and a grand banquet.
The beaming president also visited Westminster Abbey to see the memorial stone dedicated to former president Nelson Mandela.
However, the highlight of the trip saw hundreds of British MPs rise in a standing ovation after Ramaphosa's address in parliament.
The last state visit to Britain by a South African leader was by former president Jacob Zuma in 2010.
WATCH | Beaming Ramaphosa receives standing ovation in UK
King Charles III hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. Ramaphosa is on a two-day trip to the UK which included a ceremonial welcome, a carriage procession and a grand banquet.
The beaming president also visited Westminster Abbey to see the memorial stone dedicated to former president Nelson Mandela.
However, the highlight of the trip saw hundreds of British MPs rise in a standing ovation after Ramaphosa's address in parliament.
The last state visit to Britain by a South African leader was by former president Jacob Zuma in 2010.
Image: Reuters
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
We must acknowledge ‘wrongs of the past’, says King Charles
UK parliament lauds Ramaphosa for restoring Mandela’s vision for South Africa
Ramaphosa hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace in London
Queen brooches, sparkly tiaras: inside the state banquet held for Ramaphosa
DA in London slams 'gallivanting' Ramaphosa for 'having tea with King Charles' while SA is in the dark
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos