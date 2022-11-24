PODCAST | Phumulo Masualle on why Ramaphosa must go, ANC factions, NEC, Zweli Mkhize as president

Public enterprises deputy minister Phumulo Masualle, chatting to Sunday Times Politics Weekly, says some candidates for the ANC top six don’t deserve support.
He motivates why President Cyril Ramaphosa's time in office has expired and rallies behind former health minister Zweli Mkhize. Mkhize is accused of being involved in the awarding of a R150m communications tender to Digital Vibes during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ramaphosa and Mkhize are the only candidates running for presidency next month when the party elects new leadership.
Masualle has received most support for his bid to be the next ANC secretary-general from KwaZulu-Natal, while most of his home province, the Eastern Cape, supports former KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.
He prides himself on his “absolute” integrity and says he does not have sleepless nights over “shady dealings” during his tenure as Eastern Cape premier. Masualle alleges people tried to tarnish his name by depositing funds meant for former president Nelson Mandela's funeral into his personal bank account. Reports suggest the amount deposited was R250,000.
He reflects on his leadership legacy in the Eastern Cape.
Podcast episode hosted by Mawande AmaShabalala, production by Bulelani Nonyukela.
