Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa provides feedback on his UK visit

24 November 2022 - 12:13 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday providing feedback on his two-day state visit to the UK.

He was in the country at the invitation of King Charles. The invitation was initially extended by Queen Elizabeth before she died in September. 

TimesLIVE

