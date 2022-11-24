President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday providing feedback on his two-day state visit to the UK.
He was in the country at the invitation of King Charles. The invitation was initially extended by Queen Elizabeth before she died in September.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Ramaphosa provides feedback on his UK visit
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday providing feedback on his two-day state visit to the UK.
He was in the country at the invitation of King Charles. The invitation was initially extended by Queen Elizabeth before she died in September.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ramaphosa woos UK businesses to invest in SA, wants wine exports to double
This is what Ramaphosa plans to tell UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Queen brooches, sparkly tiaras: inside the state banquet held for Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos