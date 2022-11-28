Politics

WATCH | Inquiry into fitness of public protector to hold office resumes

28 November 2022 - 10:02 By TimesLIVE

The committee for section 194 inquiry resumes on Monday and is expected to hear opening remarks by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

 

