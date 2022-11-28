DA leader John Steenhuisen, chief whip Siviwe Gwarube, deputy chief whip Dr Annelie Lotriet and the party's leader in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Cathy Labuschagne, are on Monday reviewing this year’s parliamentary events.
To “rebuild” the nation and ensure that abuses of executive power on the scale witnessed in the state capture years never occur again, the DA caucus in parliament is pushing hard to hold the ANC to account.
According to the party, South Africa's national legislature has been rendered toothless for too long and has failed to conduct effective oversight over a corrupt government.
WATCH | DA leaders review parliament's performance in 2022
