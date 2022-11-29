President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the keynote address at the inaugural SA Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The summit will focus on targeted green hydrogen engagement events aimed at popularising the green hydrogen economy.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at SA Green Hydrogen Summit
President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the keynote address at the inaugural SA Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The summit will focus on targeted green hydrogen engagement events aimed at popularising the green hydrogen economy.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
France's HDF Energy to develop Uganda's first hydrogen plant
South Africa sets sights on $250bn in green hydrogen investment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos