Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at SA Green Hydrogen Summit

29 November 2022 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the keynote address at the inaugural SA Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The summit will focus on targeted green hydrogen engagement events aimed at popularising the green hydrogen economy.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

France's HDF Energy to develop Uganda's first hydrogen plant

Uganda has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French independent power producer HDF Energy to develop a green hydrogen power plant in ...
News
1 week ago

South Africa sets sights on $250bn in green hydrogen investment

South Africa set its sights on attracting as much as $250bn (R4.3-trillion) into its nascent green hydrogen industry by 2050 to take advantage of ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  2. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics
  3. I’m no celebrity, that’s why you don’t know me,’ says Cyril Ramaphosa’s adviser ... Politics
  4. ANC has failed women leaders, says Dlamini-Zuma Politics
  5. Corruption is worse than apartheid because it betrays the majority: acting PP Politics

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury