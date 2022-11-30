Ramaphosa maintains innocence as parties bay for his blood
President Cyril Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence despite damning findings made by the section 89 panel of experts that he may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
“I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as president, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law.
“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa, reiterating what he said in his submissions to the panel.
His office said it noted the report, which is due to be considered by a sitting of the national assembly on December 6, before it determines the way forward.
His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa was also applying his mind to the report and he would make an announcement in due course.
The section 89 panel findings may cause a headache for Ramaphosa when he appears before the last sitting of the National Council of Provinces to answer oral questions on Thursday afternoon.
A press briefing by Magwenya scheduled to take place on Thursday morning was cancelled following the release of the panel's findings.
Political parties have in the meantime wasted no time baying for Ramaphosa's blood, calling for him to step down.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello to the panel that conducted a preliminary assessment of the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula submitted a motion for the assembly to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal on the grounds of serious violation of the constitution or the law and serious misconduct over the theft of millions in foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm.
Zungula told TimesLIVE that the party feels “vindicated.”
“We feel vindicated and we hope that on Tuesday the members of parliament will vote to protect the constitution and the country because we can’t have a sitting head of state who has been found by an independent panel of judges that there is prima facie evidence that he has violated the constitution.”
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said: “We were spot-on when we said Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer and we feel vindicated, even though others thought we were crazy, but we did our homework.”
He said the onus was on Ramaphosa on “whether he wants to further humiliate himself and the country. He should just go tomorrow, simple as that.”
Holomisa said South African laws and the constitution were clear. “They are not made around a person. The ruling party still has the mandate, so they can choose another person, the sky will not fall, Ramaphosa is not just any civil servant, he cannot take us to the CCMA, we have no contract with him.”
FF Plus’ Pieter Grownewald shared his colleagues’ sentiment, saying Ramaphosa should not wait for any further processes to take place.
“President Ramaphosa must resign immediately because the findings and the recommendations of the panel state very clearly that there is evidence of misconduct and that he has violated certain sections of the constitution.”
Those violations, said Groenewald, reflect on the integrity of a sitting president and his office and thus have an impact on the integrity of the country.
“To put it short and sweet, the president should not wait further for an adhoc committee to look at the matter, if he wants to save any integrity, he should resign.”
DA leader John Steenhuisen said this is a sombre moment for South Africa, and that the party will abide by the findings made by the panel.
“Parliament needs to start processing that in terms of the rules of parliament but it’s certainly a sombre moment for the country. I don’t think it’s time for ululation because the real prospect now of seeing the RET faction exists.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency after this report is untenable. I think he is going to be rendered a lame duck president because every time he tries to move against the corrupt in his own party and cabinet, government and state owned entities, this is going to be thrown back at his face.”
Steenhuisen said this will make Ramaphosa’s task “virtually impossible to achieve.”
The DA will spend Wednesday evening studying the report with their legal team. He said the party will be making an announcement on Thursday morning on the best way for the country.
“But certainly the Ramaphoria is truly over, and one can only look back at the huge potential that there was after he was elected has been squandered. So there is no champagne that is being popped at our house because South Africa's choice now is essentially between Mr Phala Phala or Mr Digital Vibes, and I think that is a terrible situation to be in, which is why we will be offering an alternative going forward.”
TimesLIVE
