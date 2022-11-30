Ramaphosa maintains innocence as parties bay for his blood

President Cyril Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence despite damning findings made by the section 89 panel of experts that he may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.

“I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as president, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law.

“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa, reiterating what he said in his submissions to the panel.

His office said it noted the report, which is due to be considered by a sitting of the national assembly on December 6, before it determines the way forward.

His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa was also applying his mind to the report and he would make an announcement in due course.

The section 89 panel findings may cause a headache for Ramaphosa when he appears before the last sitting of the National Council of Provinces to answer oral questions on Thursday afternoon.