Politics

Look elsewhere, says Motlanthe amid suggestions he return as caretaker president

01 December 2022 - 16:21 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA, KGOTHATSO MADISA and AMANDA KHOZA
Chairperson of the ANC electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe has made it clear the ANC should not consider him should party president Cyril Ramaphosa, facing the Phala Phala farm scandal heat, resign as head of state.

Motlanthe said this during a doorstop by media personnel at ANC headquarters Luthuli House.

His response comes after some in the party suggested Motlanthe as potential caretaker president should Ramaphosa jump. 

Motlanthe said a good dancer knows when to stop, adding his generation made its contribution in top leadership positions and there’s no need to recycle them.

“If you make flames and put ash on top of them you have doused them,” said Motlanthe. “We [my generation] are ash now. We are not anything but ash.”

TimesLIVE understands Ramaphosa has told those around him that he is not opposed to stepping down. However, his strong allies — including the likes of Mondli Gungubele, Gwede Mantashe and Enoch Godongwana — are said to have been relentless in convincing him to stay.

Will he stay or will he go? Presidency confirms Ramaphosa will address South Africa 'fairly soon'

But ANC NEC meeting that was called for Thursday evening has been postponed until Friday.
As panic sets in within the Ramaphosa camp, one of his close allies, Fikile Mbalula, contesting for secretary-general in the CR faction, has called for calm. TimesLIVE has seen a message Mbalula sent to a pro-Ramaphosa group in which he says they must stay the course, as they are lucky to have someone like the president.

“Comrades, stay focused ... The president will take a decision that’s in the best interest of the ANC and the country. The president is an honourable cadre. We are blessed to have someone like him. Do not be distracted ... the revolution is on course,” Mbalula told the group.

TimesLIVE further understands that Ramaphosa has informed those around him he will make a decision in the next 24 hours.

These developments come after damning findings by the section 89 panel appointed to look into the Phala Phala matter. The panel's report indicates Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution. 

Meanwhile, a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting that was scheduled to take place virtually on Thursday evening has been postponed to Friday morning for a physical meeting at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed Ramaphosa would quell all speculations on the Phala Phala matter by addressing the nation.

TimesLIVE

