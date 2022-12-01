Politics

WATCH | Presidential spokesperson updates the public

01 December 2022 - 18:59 By TIMESLIVE

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya updates the public, through a media briefing, on the President Ramaphosa's planned address to the nation this evening has also been called off.

Vincent will explain the reasons The spokesperson also utilises the media briefing to update the public on the President’s programme of action and address the topical issues of public and media interest.

