‘He is still the best person to lead this country’ — What you said about calls for Ramaphosa to step down
TimesLIVE readers who voted in our poll believe President Cyril Ramaphosa is still the best person to lead South Africa despite damning findings against him by a panel of experts looking into the Phala Phala saga.
The panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
Several politicians and political parties have reacted to the findings, while Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence.
Among those calling for him to “step aside” was ANC presidential contender and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
“I think the president has to step aside now and answer to the case,” she told eNCA’s Power to Truth.
Amid speculation he may step down, Ramaphosa’s office indicated he would address the nation on Thursday. This was later postponed so he could consult with stakeholders.
“We are in an unprecedented and extraordinary moment as a constitutional democracy as a result of the report and therefore whatever decision he makes, that decision has to be informed by the best interest of the country.
“That decision cannot be rushed and taken in haste. We apologise for the impression that he was going to address the nation tonight,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
TimesLIVE asked readers if they thought Ramaphosa should step down as president.
Most (48%) of those who voted in our poll said “he is still the best person to lead this country”, 18% said “he should do nothing until he hears if he will be impeached”, the same percentage said he should go and be questioned how he could lead the country if he is “tainted” and 16% said “he should have stepped down months ago”.
The debate continued on social media.
“The ANC crucible is devoid of ethical cadres. Who is going to replace Ramaphosa ? Don’t say [former health minister Zweli] Mkhize or Nkosazana or [deputy president David] Mabuza — these are worse. These hyenas are waiting with bared fangs to get to the spoils of factionalism. South Africa, we’re in trouble unless the ANC as a whole is replaced by an ethical coalition without self-serving politicians. At this point in time this is our only hope. We’ve hit rock bottom. Please God, help save South Africa,” said Amrit Laloo.
Vusi Khumalo predicted if the president resigns “it will be the opening for ANC criminals to start feasting again the way they were doing during Gupta days”.
“He mustn’t step aside. He’s not charged. He must fight the report and take it for review,” Khumalo added.
Oarabile Matlhare claimed Ramaphosa was “the best the ANC has”.
“He never was [the best person for the job]. I trusted him so much to bring about change but I truly regret my trust in him,” said Senzo Inno Mgoduka.
