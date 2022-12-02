Another contender for the position may be current ANC treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile.
POLL | Who would you want to stand in as president if Ramaphosa steps down?
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS
Damning findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa have sparked debate about his future, with several politicians touted as potential, or preferred, candidates to stand in as president.
An independent panel looking into the Phala Phala saga, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, this week found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
Several politicians and political parties have reacted to the findings while Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence. He was set to address the nation on Thursday amid speculation he would step down but this was postponed.
The constitution dictates the deputy president would be president until parliament votes for a new leader. Sowetan reported a Ramaphosa supporter as saying deputy president David Mabuza would step in until the elective conference in Nasrec from December 16 to 20.
“The indication is he [Ramaphosa] may resign. Mabuza is the natural progression and the constitution is clear on what happens when a president is ill-disposed. But that is in government and something different may happen in the party and it could possibly decide otherwise.”
If Ramaphosa steps down as ANC president and pulls out of the race to be re-elected at the party’s elective conference, his nearest rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, could take over.
Another contender for the position may be current ANC treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile.
The Mail & Guardian reported Mashatile may receive a nomination for president of the ANC from the floor at the elective conference.
He had originally expressed his willingness to contest the deputy president position.
Meanwhile, leader of the official opposition John Steenhuisen has called for an early election if Ramaphosa vacates office.
“That option is for a simple majority of 50% plus one of the National Assembly to vote for the dissolution of government, which would then trigger an early election,” the DA leader said on Thursday.
Ramaphosa’s office said he had postponed Thursday's planned national address while he consulted with stakeholders.
“We are in an unprecedented and extraordinary moment as a constitutional democracy as a result of the report, and therefore whatever decision he makes, that decision has to be informed by the best interest of the country.
“That decision cannot be rushed and taken in haste. We apologise for the impression he was going to address the nation tonight,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
TimesLIVE
