ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa seems likely to survive the chop after a majority of the party’s national working committee (NWC) is said to have argued against his axing.
TimesLIVE understands the ANC NWC meeting on Sunday rejected a parliamentary report recommending Ramaphosa may have an impeachable case to answer to in relation to the theft at his Phala Phala farm.
A day before the all-important national executive committee (NEC) gathers on Monday, the majority of NWC members are believed to have spoken against the report at its meeting at Nasrec.
The section 89 report by independent panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
However, TimesLIVE understands the majority of the NWC members said there was no basis for Ramaphosa to resign over the report.
According to insiders, the majority said the report was flawed and can easily be challenged and set aside.
The NWC believed Ramaphosa had a right to take the report on review and the parliamentary caucus should be directed to vote against the adoption of the report.
This is the recommendation the NWC is expected to present to the NEC on Monday.
Ramaphosa likely to escape the chop
Image: Alaister Russell
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa seems likely to survive the chop after a majority of the party’s national working committee (NWC) is said to have argued against his axing.
TimesLIVE understands the ANC NWC meeting on Sunday rejected a parliamentary report recommending Ramaphosa may have an impeachable case to answer to in relation to the theft at his Phala Phala farm.
A day before the all-important national executive committee (NEC) gathers on Monday, the majority of NWC members are believed to have spoken against the report at its meeting at Nasrec.
The section 89 report by independent panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
However, TimesLIVE understands the majority of the NWC members said there was no basis for Ramaphosa to resign over the report.
According to insiders, the majority said the report was flawed and can easily be challenged and set aside.
The NWC believed Ramaphosa had a right to take the report on review and the parliamentary caucus should be directed to vote against the adoption of the report.
This is the recommendation the NWC is expected to present to the NEC on Monday.
Phala Phala report: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma wants Ramaphosa to ‘step aside’
Insiders say Tony Yengeni is said to have led the charge against Ramaphosa supported by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Yengeni is said to have told the meeting that instead of rejecting the report the meeting should “note it”.
Dlamini-Zuma is said to have told the meeting that Ramaphosa “must do the right thing”.
She is said to have shied away from “being emphatic” and “using the word resign”.
“It doesn’t look like they read the report. They only read the recommendations because they appeared to be very weak,” a Ramaphosa sympathiser told TimesLIVE.
“We came prepared but there was nothing they brought. But maybe they are waiting to bring out their snipers at the NEC on Monday.”
Ramaphosa earlier told journalists that he was requested to recuse himself from the meeting and that his future would be decided by the NEC on Monday.
“It is up to the national executive committee which I am accountable to, to take whatever decision.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘You have to put the country first’: Allies rally to save Ramaphosa
ANC rebels set to vote against Ramaphosa
Opposition parties to table no-confidence motion against Ramaphosa
Let’s not allow Ramaphosa to escape accountability because we fear Mabuza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos