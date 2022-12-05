Politics

‘Clean the city. It’s filthy’ — Tito Mboweni takes aim at Joburg coalition

05 December 2022 - 08:09
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Former minister Tito Mboweni is not happy with the state of the Joburg CBD and surrounding areas. File photo.
Former minister Tito Mboweni is not happy with the state of the Joburg CBD and surrounding areas. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Former minister Tito Mboweni has fired shots at the multi-party coalition governing Johannesburg after a visit to the city’s CBD and surrounding areas.

He shared pictures of his “tour” of Hillbrow and central Johannesburg and shared his thoughts on the state of the area.

“The business buzz is great. 51 Plein Street, the former ANC HQ, now a block of flats, is buzzing like New York City. But hey, the CBD and Hillbrow are stinking filthy. How can people live like this? Not in Kigali, Rwanda,” he wrote alongside pictures of trash-filled pavements.

He claimed the city was “spending too much energy on coalition politics and in the process had created a breeding ground for deadly diseases”.

“Remove the rubbish for the sake of the health of the citizen. Clean the city. It's filthy. The bubonic plaque might visit us.”

The high levels of pollution in the city has been a major concern for residents.

The South African Human Rights Commission recently announced an inquiry into the environmental pollution and raw sewage pouring into the Wemmer Pan lake just outside of the city centre.

It follows complaints from local businesses and media reports about the iconic lake being heavily polluted and covered by a shiny, oily layer.

Those who complained said there is also a stench of hydrogen-sulphide around the area, and the pollution has affected the local community, businesses and those who use the lake for recreation.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Joburg mayor Phalatse breathes again as no-confidence motion is withdrawn

A motion of no confidence in Johannesburg's DA mayor Mpho Phalatse was withdrawn on Thursday afternoon.
Politics
1 week ago

ActionSA vows to not take up mayoral committee seats in Ekurhuleni amid coalition reconstitution

ActionSA says it will no longer be part of the Ekurhuleni mayoral committee that is being reconstituted and renegotiated by the multiparty coalition.
Politics
2 weeks ago

DA in Joburg slams ANC for rejecting motion it had already approved

The DA has accused the ANC and its minority coalition partners of doing everything in their power to collapse the city of Johannesburg in a desperate ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Ramaphosa is tired of all the infighting’ Politics
  2. NEC will decide my fate, says all-smiles Ramaphosa Politics
  3. ‘I’m not going’ Politics
  4. ‘You have to put the country first’: Allies rally to save Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Behind the scenes with a president in crisis Politics

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...