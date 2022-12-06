Politics

LISTEN | If Ramaphosa is re-elected, taxpayers may foot Phala Phala legal bills

06 December 2022 - 15:46 By Paige Muller
President Cyril Ramaphosa is taking his challenge against the Phala Phala report to the ConCourt. File photo.
Image: DENVOR DE WEE

Parliament was due to debate the section 89 independent panel’s Phala Phala report on Tuesday, but the discussion has been postponed to December 13.

The delay will see the debate take place days before the December 16 start of the ANC conference to elect party leaders. 

Political analyst and lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Dr Fikile Vilakazi said parliament’s delay and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fight in the Constitutional Court are significantly timed.

She suggested they may be a tactic to ensure he retains popularity ahead of the conference.

Vilakazi warned if Ramaphosa is re-elected in 2024 under the shadow of the Phala Phala scandal, taxpayers may be required to foot another hefty legal bill. 

Listen to what she has to say here: 

TimesLIVE

