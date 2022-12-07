ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal is beefing up its structures in the hope of boosting their electoral fortunes in 2024.
The party on Tuesday welcomed 33 leaders with wide-ranging political experience from local government to national parliament to its ranks.
Provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said the recruitment was done with consideration that the “floor crossers” were individuals aligned to the values of the party.
The intention, according to Mncwango, is to grow the party in the province as the ANC continues to lose electoral dominance.
“We are not going to be one of the parties whereby we contest elections for the sake of contesting, we contest to take power, we are not in the political space to say as long as we get one or two seats.
“There is no doubt the ANC will drop below 50 + 1 in this province. That tells you there is big space for ActionSA in this province, and we are going to be a big player in KZN — those who think they are dominating, we are here now,” said Mncwango.
ActionSA poaches 32 leaders for its KZN structures
Those who joined ActionSA came from the DA, ABC, Abahlali baseMkhanyakude Movement, the EFF and ATM.
Mncwango, who was recently announced as party leader in KwaZulu-Natal, said ActionSA was already in campaign mode for the next general election, taking a dig at the ANC, which is facing yet another scandal and persistent internal fighting.
“While others are still fighting about who should lead their party, we are building a strong organisation that is here to contest power — we are going to be one of the biggest parties.
“That will be done by attracting individuals that have experience in politics but also a diverse group of people made up of different races,” he said.
But in the recruitment drive to fill its ranks to experienced politicians, Mncwango said ActionSA was not willing to compromise its values.
“Ethical leaders, we need to turn around the direction of this country. As a party we want to grow, but we don’t want to grow with criminals.
“South Africans are rejecting other parties because they are fielding criminals as leaders. We have seen how the government is failing, don’t look far here in eThekwini, the city has collapsed because criminals only care about themselves, the city is neglected,” he explained.
Mncwango said ActionSA will be vetting candidates who will stand under its banner for elections.
