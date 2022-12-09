“I believe the coalition government you have put in charge of this municipality is ready to deliver the best services you desire and change the lives of the people of this district.”
Amajuba district swears in new mayor after Vuselwa Bam recalled
The IFP-led Amajuba district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has sworn in a new mayor, Misizwe Ndabuko Zulu, after Vuselwa Bam was recalled last week.
Bam was allegedly involved in a number of scandals within the municipality.
Zulu was sworn in on Thursday.
Last week the party said Bam was recalled by its national executive committee (NEC) after careful consideration and following a series of discussions and consultations about the state of affairs at the municipality.
It said the decision was communicated to Bam by the NEC, after which she resigned.
In his speech, Zulu said he was honoured to be trusted by the council and wanted to emphasise the importance of civic participation and collaboration within the community.
ANC eThekwini recalls Thanduxolo 'TDX' Sabelo
