Amajuba district swears in new mayor after Vuselwa Bam recalled

09 December 2022 - 16:04 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Misizwe Ndabuko Zulu takes over as mayor of Amajuba district in KZN.
The IFP-led Amajuba district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has sworn in a new mayor, Misizwe Ndabuko Zulu, after Vuselwa Bam was recalled last week. 

Bam was allegedly involved in a number of scandals within the municipality.

Zulu was sworn in on Thursday. 

Last week the party said Bam was recalled by its national executive committee (NEC) after careful consideration and following a series of discussions and consultations about the state of affairs at the municipality. 

It said the decision was communicated to Bam by the NEC, after which she resigned. 

In his speech, Zulu said he was honoured to be trusted by the council and wanted to emphasise the importance of civic participation and collaboration within the community

“I believe the coalition government you have put in charge of this municipality is ready to deliver the best services you desire and change the lives of the people of this district.”

Zulu urged councillors to put aside their differences and work collectively. He was confident that in doing this, issues including water and sanitation could be addressed.

“I humbly request that we put all our efforts together for the benefit of our people. With rational, collaborative effort, we can work together to further the best interests of our residents,” he said.

The municipality recently came under scrutiny after the KZN department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) raised concerns about allegations against Bam’s son. He was allegedly involved in selecting a company to build a R46m wastewater treatment plant in Utrecht, which falls under Emadlangeni municipality.

